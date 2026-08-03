Ohio residents say foul asphalt-plant odors cause headaches as EPA weighs renewal

"We're just asking the EPA to please stop and look at this and listen to us."

A growing number of central Ohio residents say a foul odor drifting from a nearby asphalt plant has become more than just a nuisance, with complaints ranging from headaches to burning throats.

Now, as state regulators consider whether to renew the facility's air permit, neighbors are calling for closer scrutiny of what they say their community has been dealing with for years.

What's happening?

Residents of Westerville, Blenden Township, and Columbus say strong odors have repeatedly drifted from the Scioto Materials plant near Westerville Road and Interstate 270, according to ABC6. At the same time, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is going through its regular five-year review of the company's federally enforceable permit to install and operate.

Westerville resident Jenny Morgan, who has lived there for 16 years and founded Citizen Pollution Watch, said the odor has led to physical symptoms.

"I felt burning in my nose, my chest, my throat, I felt body weakness, I felt headaches," Morgan said.

Morgan said her group has grown to about 60 members and has documented "hundreds of complaints" on a Google map. Westerville officials say about two dozen residents have filed complaints, and the Ohio EPA said it has logged 50 complaints about the site since May 2024.

The draft permit is open for public comment through Aug. 1. During the first 28 days of that period, the Ohio EPA said that it received 21 comments, including one from the city of Westerville.

Why does it matter?

Westerville officials have raised concerns before. ABC6 reported that in 2021, Westerville sent Columbus — where the plant is located — a resolution asking city leaders to reject an application that would have allowed the facility to keep operating as-is and expand its uses. The resolution cited complaints about odor, noise, particulate matter, and pollution.

The resolution also referenced a Westerville Road area plan that said nuisances from the business, including "dirt, dust, and foul odors," contributed to deterioration in the area. A separate air quality study found that nearby residents and workers "observed offensive odors that lasted for hours resulting in burning throats, headaches, difficulty breathing, nausea and body weakness."

What's being done?

The Ohio EPA said that repeated inspections have found Scioto Materials operating within its permit and that monitored emissions met state and federal air quality standards. The agency also said that renewals for facilities in compliance are generally routine and often do not include public comment, but that this comment period is being offered because residents asked for it, as ABC6 reported.

The city of Westerville has submitted comments asking the state to factor residents' concerns into its review. Morgan and other residents are pushing for more than a routine renewal, including public hearings, additional time for comments, and further pollutant studies before any permit is renewed.

Scioto Materials says it is following the rules. Doug Flowers, spokesperson for Scioto Materials LLC, said the company's renewal application reflects its "commitment to operating in compliance with all applicable environmental regulations and standards." He also said that the company has received Diamond Achievement Sustainability Awards from the National Asphalt Paving Association.

"We're just asking the EPA to please stop and look at this and listen to us," Morgan said.

Flowers said, "Scioto Materials will continue to work with the city of Westerville on plant questions and operations."

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