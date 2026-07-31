Missourians packed city hall over a proposed asphalt plant, citing health and home value concerns

"We would not be here tonight if it wasn't for the lack of transparency."

A proposed asphalt plant in Wright City, Missouri, is concerning residents who say their neighborhood should not be treated like an industrial site.

What's happening?

Discussion of the Magruder Asphalt Plant site plan recently drew a full room at Wright City Hall, where residents turned out to oppose the proposal, according to Fox 2 Now.

Residents said the plant does not belong near homes, schools, or neighborhoods.

At the meeting, a company representative said the remaining site condition had already been approved in August 2025 and argued that taking that approval back now would be problematic.

Resident Michelle Cash, meanwhile, warned city leaders about the potential human toll of the plan.

"This will cause reduced lung functions," Cash said. "How many of your residents are seniors with some illness already? And you are willing to add to it."

Some attendees also challenged how the project was approved, saying they do not believe the public was properly notified and asking the city to continue fighting the plant in court.

Why is this concerning?

Residents are often left worrying not only about pollution tied to such projects, but also about truck traffic, persistent noise, and whether their largest investment — their home — could lose value.

In Wright City, those fears appear to be colliding with concerns about transparency.

What's being done?

For now, residents say they are not backing down.

With the dispute still in court, city leaders offered little public comment, but the meeting turnout signaled that opponents plan to stay involved.

Neighbors are also pressing the city to keep contesting the project in court before the plant can move forward.

"We would not be here tonight if it wasn't for the lack of transparency. We've heard about this three times in two years," one resident said. "That's ridiculous."

"I don't want my grandson in a class action suit when he is 40 because we didn't see what was coming!" another Wright City resident said, according to Fox 2.

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