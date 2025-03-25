Curious bystander raises concerns after making shocking sighting in local bay: 'Ridiculous'

Others were less than impressed.

A curious resident who spotted a massive vessel outside of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, took to Reddit to ask about it.

"Yacht floating around the Thousand Islands area," they wrote. "Anyone know whose ridiculous yacht would be floating around there?"

Other users said the ship belonged to Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

A few commenters said they'd like to check out the boat, while others were less than impressed.

"Should probably sail his stupid mega yacht away, honestly," one wrote.

Another stated: "Billionaires are gross, man."

The conversation highlighted what seems to be a growing dissatisfaction with the ultra-wealthy. While Blank may contribute massive sums of money to worthy causes, he also appears to be one of many people who are out of touch with reality.

The world is all but on fire, and it's because of the burning of dirty energy sources. Maintaining a yacht is one of the most pollutive activities a person can engage in. Yachts emit three times as much carbon pollution as private jets, and they do so while moored much of the time, according to Oxfam International. This idle state accounts for 22% of their impact.

In fact, if everyone had a yacht and private jet like the average billionaire, the carbon budget would evaporate — in just two days. That means Earth would soar past 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming compared to pre-industrial levels.

Already the rapidly rising global temperature is making extreme weather more frequent and severe, and scientists have said that clearing this benchmark would bring on the worst effects of the changing climate.

Still, there has been insufficient action by governments and corporations around the globe. Only the United Kingdom, for example, has set acceptable goals to drastically cut heat-trapping pollution and transition to clean energy sources.

We expect such movement from billionaires and extravagantly rich people, too, as they not only contribute excessively to the problem but also have the nearly limitless resources we all wish we could employ to ensure a cleaner, healthier, safer future for everyone.

