Football club makes history with approval of impressive new standard: 'Today is about ensuring we are accountable'

"We are in a privileged position where the actions we take inspire change on a global scale."

Arsenal Football Club, a Premier League club, had its net-zero target officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This is a benchmark moment for the league — and the environment — as Arsenal is the first global football club to hit this milestone, reported E+ELeader.

The club isn't new to environmental action, though. In 2020, Arsenal became the first Premier League club to sign the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and committed to the goal of net-zero emissions by 2040.

By targeting pollution using three scopes, Arsenal has created a comprehensive plan for achieving its sustainability goals. Scope 1 refers to direct emissions; Scope 2 is indirect emissions from paid energy; and Scope 3 combines indirect emissions from suppliers and employee commuting.

Specifically, the club aims to accomplish the following goals by 2030: decrease Scope 1 and 2 planet-warming gas emissions by 42% compared to 2021 and reduce the intensity of Scope 3 emissions by 52%, per E+ELeader.

By 2040, the club plans to achieve a 90% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and decrease the intensity of Scope 3 emissions by 97%.

To ensure transparency, Arsenal will submit annual progress reports as it tackles several key issues to enhance its sustainability.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It plans to reduce energy consumption across facilities, cut down on pollution caused by travel, and enhance recycling to minimize waste and water usage. The club will also partner with like-minded supply chain companies that are also working toward climate goals.

When large organizations like Arsenal Football Club put in the work to create a brighter future for us all, they can make a huge impact. Reducing pollution will lead to cleaner air and help curb rising global temperatures.

"We are in a privileged position where the actions we take inspire change on a global scale, and our goal is to drive sustainability together with our people, our supporters, and all our communities around the world," said Managing Director Richard Garlick, per E+ELeader. "Reducing our impact sits right at the heart of our club strategy, and today is about ensuring we are accountable as we continue our journey to net zero."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



