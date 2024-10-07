Residents sound the alarm over new farming regulations with worrying implications: 'You don't have legal standing to challenge a permit'

Farm waste frequently ends up in wastewater ponds that can overflow and cause contamination in nearby waterways.

A newly proposed agricultural rule in Arkansas could reduce public transparency about livestock waste regulations.

The rule would allow hog farms to operate with less accountability for the pollution they create and release into the environment.

What's happening?

As the Arkansas Times reported, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture proposed a new rule that limits public access to learn about the operations of local poultry and livestock farms.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality used to have the authority to regulate liquid animal waste generation. However, after the state legislature passed a law last year, this responsibility was transferred to the Department of Agriculture.

Previously, members of the public could look up permit applications, management plans, and inspection reports to see if farms were following the law. However, the new rule only requires new permit application notices for farms to be posted on the department website.

"So, why is the notification important?" asked Brian Thompson, president of a Buffalo River conservation group called The Ozark Society. "If you don't put a comment in on a permit, you don't have legal standing to challenge a permit."

Why is animal waste management important?

The issue of waste from hog farms is important because phosphorus and nitrogen runoff can pollute waterways. Farm waste frequently ends up in wastewater ponds that can overflow and cause contamination in nearby waterways.

This kind of pollution negatively impacts nearby wildlife and plant habitats and people living near the farms who experience contaminated drinking water, breathing problems, and nausea due to the noxious smells.

Check out the documentary "The Smell of Money" to learn more about the hog industry's effects on human health and the environment.

Beyond pigs, lax waste management regulations related to other poorly managed, large-scale livestock farming are linked to polluted waterways, toxic air, and other environmental concerns.

What's being done about animal waste pollution?

Though limiting public transparency about animal waste is concerning, another part of the new agricultural rule promises a sustainable impact because it places a moratorium on hog farm permits in the Buffalo River watershed.

No additional permits in the region could mean no additional pollution risks as long as the existing hog farms don't violate waste regulation limits.

The new farm rule in Arkansas was opened for public comment, which is a good reminder for all of us to stay informed about environmental issues where we live. By publicly commenting on topics that matter to you, you can make your voice heard by local, state, and federal legislators and spark real change in your community.

