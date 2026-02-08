Vape company forced to pay hefty sum amid shocking allegations: 'This judgment is about protecting kids'

An Arizona-based vape company was forced to pay a hefty fine for the illegal sale of nicotine and tobacco products to minors. The case outlined the risks of non-restricted vaping both to public health and the environment.

As reported by News 4 Tucson, the ruling was against Pro Source Supply LLC, its related entities, and the company's owner, Timothy Kell. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a consent judgment requiring Pro Source to pay $460,000 in restitution, civil penalties, and attorneys' fees.

The judgment also called on Pro Source to implement reforms to prevent future underage sales.

Pro Source will now be required to enforce strict age-verification policies through the use of electronic ID scanning at sales points. It must also conduct regular compliance checks to ensure employees follow said policies.

The company has to actively avoid advertising that targets minors and is directly prohibited from selling single cigarettes and/or flavored cigarillos at certain locations. It must appoint a compliance officer to conduct monthly, unannounced compliance checks by an independent third party, reporting directly to the attorney general's Office.

Recent data from the U.S. News and World Report suggests daily nicotine vaping habits of middle and high schoolers have risen from 15% to 29% between 2020 and 2024 alone. This lawsuit is a major step in combating the risks presented by tobacco use.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nicotine use among adolescents harms various parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Many e-cigarettes contain harmful substances like heavy metals and flavorings such as diacetyl, which has been linked to cardiovascular disease.

Researchers have expressed concern about these risks and others among youth as trends continue to rise.

On top of this, the implication that vaping is low-risk can also contribute to the spread of waste. Improperly disposed e-cigarette waste can leak microplastics, metals, and lithium from small batteries into the environment as they break down over time.

They can also prove unsightly if found by residents forced to clean up after people.

"This judgment is about protecting kids and holding retailers accountable when they fail to follow the law," Mayes said in a statement. "More than 95% of adult tobacco users started before the legal age, and we know how quickly nicotine addiction can take hold."

