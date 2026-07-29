Argentina adds 186 user-generators in June, pushing distributed generation past 159 MW

Self-generated power is becoming more common in Argentina across homes, businesses, and public buildings.

After 186 user-generators were added in June, the country's cumulative distributed generation capacity reached 159.5 megawatts.

What's happening?

As pv magazine reported, citing the latest report from the country's Secretariat of Energy, Argentina brought 40.9 MW of distributed generation online in the first half of 2026, lifting cumulative capacity 34.5% from 118.6 MW at the end of 2025 to 159.5 MW by June. In that span, user-generator totals also increased 25.8%, to 4,734 from 3,762.

Compared with May, when Argentina had 4,548 user-generators and 152.6 MW installed, June added another 6.9 MW of capacity and lifted the number of connected installations by 4%.

The national report also found that 1,041 more applications are still pending, representing another 43.8 MW. If all of those projects are completed, Argentina's distributed generation program would move past 203 MW.

Córdoba remains the clear leader, with 1,735 user-generators and 50.9 MW installed. Buenos Aires follows with 1,072 users and 27.9 MW, while Entre Ríos has 524 installations totaling 20.4 MW.

Why does it matter?

Distributed solar allows households, businesses, and public institutions to generate power where they use it. That can reduce the amount of electricity purchased from the grid, trim utility bills, and cut pollution tied to traditional power generation.

The new figures also show how adoption differs across sectors. Homes make up the biggest installation count at 2,443 user-generators, equal to 51.6% of the total, even though they account for only 12.7 MW of installed capacity. Commercial and industrial setups, by contrast, total 2,025 installations and almost 127.4 MW, which works out to roughly 80% of cumulative capacity.

One project at the Legislature of Chubut Province in Rawson reduces grid electricity consumption by 133,407 kilowatt-hours per year and avoids an estimated 118.7 metric tons (130.8 US tons) of carbon dioxide equivalent pollution annually.

What's being done?

Argentina's national framework under Law 27.424 continues to expand. By the end of June, the National Distributed Generation Platform had 350 registered electricity distributors and cooperatives managing tasks such as capacity reservation requests, installing bidirectional meters, and certifying user-generators.

There are also concrete examples of how these systems are performing. In Chubut, the Legislature's 150-kilowatt installation uses 260 PV modules and consumes about 60% of the power it produces on-site. In El Cazador, a 3.48-kW residential system serving a 120-square-meter (1,292-square-foot) home cuts grid electricity use by about 50%.

If you're interested in solar for your own home, EnergySage's tools can help you compare competitive bids from local installers for free. That kind of price transparency can make it easier to see whether rooftop solar could reduce your monthly energy costs.

Argentina's pipeline also suggests more growth is on the way. Buenos Aires has the most pending applications, while San Juan leads in capacity awaiting connection, showing the next phase of expansion is already taking shape.

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