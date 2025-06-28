Local shares shocking photo of 'absurd' scheme invading apartment buildings: 'How is that even legal?'

Billboards are a constant presence across the U.S., distracting people and disrupting landscapes. They are so prominent in our society that even the construction of a new apartment building nearby is not enough to have one removed, as one local recently demonstrated in a post on Reddit.

The person wrote that "the fact that it still exists despite its absurd location and proximity to windows on the building shows how sacredly protected these monstrosities are," beneath a photo of the offending billboard found in Salt Lake City.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the shared image, the large advertisement can be seen obstructing windows, blocking natural light, and preventing the occupants from having a view outside.

In addition to being eyesores, billboards expose people to advertisements for companies and their products, manipulating consumer choices and encouraging overconsumption. According to Statista, there are over 350,000 billboards across America, which means that people are being constantly bombarded with advertisements that they cannot escape.

Excessive overconsumption contributes to harmful overspending and more planet-warming pollution through the increase in the production of goods. Additionally, the more we buy, the more we throw away, which means more trash is sent to landfills, where it produces harmful pollution as it decomposes.

Digital billboards have an even greater impact on the environment and the planet because they consume a significant amount of electricity while they are operating. This raises concerns about energy consumption, especially if they are powered by dirty energy, resulting in the production of planet-heating gases. Digital billboards also produce light pollution as they are often operating 24/7, making it harder to enjoy a clear night sky.

There are lots of ways to combat overconsumption, from shopping at thrift stores to searching for "buy nothing" groups in your local area where people advertise items that they are giving away for free. Shopping secondhand helps to prolong the life of products, keeping them out of the landfill, and offering consumers significant savings.

Many of the commenters were outraged by the image of this particular billboard. "How is that even legal?" one commenter asked.

Another remarked: "Is it just me or have the overwhelming, in your face increase in ads just gotten so bad recently?"

