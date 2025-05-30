  • Business Business

Driver shares frustrating photo of distracting scheme taking over roads: 'I really wish these were illegal'

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

Ad creep, where the influx of advertisements creeps into every corner of day-to-day life, has been growing for decades. 

One post on Reddit to r/mildlyinfuriating reminds us just how normalized this has become in the modern world.

"Got stuck behind this bright as heck portable digital billboard," the original poster wrote

Photo Credit: Reddit

An image showcases a tremendously bright billboard being trailed behind a car driving next to the OP. 

"I really wish these were illegal," they continued

The advertising industry has sought to grow the amount of consumption since the post-war economy flourished in the 1950s, the BBC observed. 

During that period, consumption soared, giving rise to "the commodification of reality," heightening demand for products that had "serious implications for the construction of human beings and the present day."

U.S. ad revenue is predicted to rise by 5.8% in 2025, accounting for $345.9 billion, per the Hollywood Reporter. The amount of ad revenue is highest in the U.S., per Statista, with other countries like China, Japan, and the U.K. following suit.

Hyperconsumerism, boosted by excessive ad creep, doesn't just cost people money and time. It has been linked to substantial environmental degradation. The publication Environment explained that "when people buy mass amounts of goods, it leads to more waste, pollution and emissions." 

This comes from endless production to satisfy consumer demand, not to mention the short lifespans of products that ultimately end up filling landfills

As a reaction against mass consumerism, minimalist lifestyles have been welcomed by some.

From choosing tiny homes to recycling products and encouraging sustainable purchases, minimalism has sought to teach consumers the value of appreciation, mental clarity, and money-saving.

In an article on the growth of minimalism, Flexispot stated that "while people throughout the world may adopt minimalism at different rates and to differing degrees, it is interesting looking at why it is becoming so popular and how it might benefit each of us in different ways."

Redditors have agreed that ad creep should have its limits.

"That seems like it'd be illegal," wrote one. "It's a safety hazard."

x