Apple sparks backlash after adding concerning feature to phones: 'Sick'

Commenters on the news were extremely frustrated.

by Craig Gerard
Apple Maps' ads are frustrating for many reasons. Besides just being an annoyance, they also encourage overconsumption, which leads to pollution.

Photo Credit: iStock

Most of us are used to advertisements everywhere we look. In fact, ads are so ubiquitous that the few places the public is spared from them seem rarer and rarer. 

Perhaps this is why many found it so frustrating when Apple announced that ads would now be featured on their Maps app, as posted on the social platform X by More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS).

The post claims the company plans to allow businesses to pay to have their information featured prominently when a user searches for an address. They announced they would use AI to enhance this feature, according to a Bloomberg report about the plan. 

The inundation of nonstop advertising is frustrating for many reasons. Besides just being an annoyance, it also encourages overconsumption, which leads to pollution. The production of most goods requires resources and produces pollution, so buying things that are unnecessary only increases those problems. Also, overconsumption can lead to even more junk in our already overcrowded landfills and oceans.  

Unfortunately, advertisements popping up in unexpected places is not uncommon.

One Reddit user was shocked to find that their fortune cookie contained an ad instead of a phrase of encouragement. Another poster shared how advertisements floating in the water off Mumbai's beaches were ruining otherwise beautiful sunsets. Another user in Perth, Australia, posted how invasive and distracting advertisements can be at gas pumps

While it isn't easy to block out all the noise from the ads, there are ways to support companies doing their best for the environment. Consumers can support climate-friendly, green initiatives by companies to encourage responsible corporations to continue. 

Commenters on the news were extremely frustrated by the announcement.

One X user wrote: "So sick of ads invading everything we do."

Another shared a more practical reason for their frustration: "Imagine driving down the road and needing to follow your directions just to have an ad pop up and you miss a turn."

