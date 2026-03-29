Apple pens massive deal set to inject new-age energy straight into the grid: 'We are accelerating the shift'

Apple signed a 15-year renewable power purchase agreement with Engie.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, Engie will build two wind farms, one wind repowering farm, and two agrivoltaics plants for this agreement. These farms will begin operations between 2026 and 2027 in Southern Italy.

About 80% of the energy created on these farms will power Apple. The other 20% will fuel the electrical grid, delivering enough electricity to power about 30,000 homes for a year. Annually, the renewable energy sources created through this contract will prevent 160,000 tons of carbon pollution, equal to the emissions from 70,000 gas-powered cars.

This agreement will create jobs, stabilize the power grid, and reduce reliance on expensive fuels such as oil and gas. By switching from planet-warming sources of energy, people in the area can enjoy secure, consistent power while saving money. Plus, it reduces impacts on the environment, creating a cooler, cleaner planet.

The two wind farms will collect energy from wind; the repowering farm will refurbish old, inefficient wind turbines; and the agrivoltaics plants will combine agriculture with solar power generation.

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"Through strategic partnerships like this one, we are accelerating the shift toward a carbon-neutral future, accompanying our clients in their sustainability journey," Edouard Neviaski, an executive vice president at Engie, said.

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