Resident raises concern after spotting invasive campaign creeping across building walls: 'Such an eyesore'

One Reddit user shared photos of the number of ads they noticed around their apartment building, sparking a discussion about overconsumption and marketing fatigue.

In a subreddit for residents in Delhi, India, the user remarked that there were marketing materials "everywhere I look."

The person attached images of a digital ad for clothes and a paper poster for home linens.

People around the world have expressed frustration with being inundated with ads everywhere, even in the places they try to escape the hustle and bustle of real life. The "Big Six" advertising and PR agencies have even played a role in perpetuating pollution, as a bulk of their work has come from dirty energy companies.

Many ads also require a lot of energy to display. For instance, a new trend in advertising has been to park box trucks with LED screens showing ads to passersby.

These mobile advertisements have been controversial because they require the trucks to continuously run, which releases unnecessary pollution. The bright displays are also distracting and even dangerous to drivers.

Excessive advertising fuels overconsumption because the promotions encourage consumers to constantly buy new items. This contributes to the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

You can always reduce the amount of pollution you produce when looking to replace new products by buying secondhand. To take a step further, try to put old items to use by finding new purposes for them or upcycling them.

In response to the Reddit post about ads, one person wrote that they were a product of "capitalism and consumerism."

"I thought I was the only one sick of them being literally everywhere," wrote another Redditor. "It's such an eyesore and people seem to be so okay with it. At this point I'm drawn away from companies who advertise way too much and in annoying ways."

