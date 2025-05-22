  • Business Business

Resident raises concern after spotting invasive campaign creeping across building walls: 'Such an eyesore'

"Everywhere I look."

by Daysia Tolentino
"Everywhere I look."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Reddit user shared photos of the number of ads they noticed around their apartment building, sparking a discussion about overconsumption and marketing fatigue.

In a subreddit for residents in Delhi, India, the user remarked that there were marketing materials "everywhere I look."

The person attached images of a digital ad for clothes and a paper poster for home linens.

"Everywhere I look."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Everywhere I look."
Photo Credit: Reddit

People around the world have expressed frustration with being inundated with ads everywhere, even in the places they try to escape the hustle and bustle of real life. The "Big Six" advertising and PR agencies have even played a role in perpetuating pollution, as a bulk of their work has come from dirty energy companies.

Many ads also require a lot of energy to display. For instance, a new trend in advertising has been to park box trucks with LED screens showing ads to passersby.

These mobile advertisements have been controversial because they require the trucks to continuously run, which releases unnecessary pollution. The bright displays are also distracting and even dangerous to drivers.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Excessive advertising fuels overconsumption because the promotions encourage consumers to constantly buy new items. This contributes to the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

You can always reduce the amount of pollution you produce when looking to replace new products by buying secondhand. To take a step further, try to put old items to use by finding new purposes for them or upcycling them.

In response to the Reddit post about ads, one person wrote that they were a product of "capitalism and consumerism."

"I thought I was the only one sick of them being literally everywhere," wrote another Redditor. "It's such an eyesore and people seem to be so okay with it. At this point I'm drawn away from companies who advertise way too much and in annoying ways."

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x