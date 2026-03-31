Congresswoman issues warning to fellow politicians about taking money from growing industry

"Their money will end up being toxic anyway."

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made headlines again after urging her fellow leaders "not to take AI money."

What's happening?

In response to the massive influx of capital and influence that tech companies are wielding to further the development of artificial intelligence, Ocasio-Cortez took to X to make her stance clear: "Politicians … should pledge not to take AI money. … Their money will end up being toxic anyway. People are catching on."

Politicians - especially Dems - should pledge not to take AI money.



They are buying up influence ahead of the midterms, and Dems who take AI $ will lose authority and trust as the public bears the cost.



Their money will end up being toxic anyway. People are catching on. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2026

The U.S. representative referenced the fact that the amount of money tech giants are spending on AI lobbying is quickly growing, with the companies now spending tens of millions of dollars every year to influence lawmakers.

In 2025, these companies paid over $100 million to impact policy and politics, according to DeepLearning.AI.

American investor and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli replied to the tweet, asking, "Okay, what industries are admissible?"

Ocasio-Cortez responded: "Personally I think we should get rid of all of it. … I don't believe we should be bankrolled by special interests at all."

Ocasio-Cortez's statement came shortly after she joined Sen. Bernie Sanders to propose legislation to address uncontrolled AI development.

The Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act would stop all new data center development until stronger regulations were placed on the industry. The purpose of the policy is to protect workers from AI development, citizens from higher electricity bills, and the environment from overconsumption of resources, especially water.

And while this legislative effort faces enormous hurdles, with The Washington Post calling it "all but certain to fail," it is clear that Americans want more protections against the downsides of the proliferation of AI technologies.

What do Americans think about AI?

According to a new Quinnipiac poll, 8 in 10 Americans are somewhat or very concerned about artificial intelligence, with fears ranging from harm to jobs to the distortion of reality and higher electricity costs.

With such a large portion of the population displaying worry about the technology, it makes sense that Ocasio-Cortez would want the companies developing it to not influence politics.

While AI is quickly altering society, there are few regulations on the new industry. It is unclear whether other politicians will heed Ocasio-Cortez's call to not take AI money.

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