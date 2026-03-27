Politicians introduce bill to ban construction of new AI data centers

The Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act aims to stop new data center development until there are stronger regulations.

Elected officials are raising red flags about the expansion of data centers across the country as energy prices continue to climb.

As reported by Axios, Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced legislation on March 25 advocating for a temporary halt to the construction of new AI data centers, citing their negative environmental impacts, workers' rights, and ever-rising electricity costs.

BREAKING: @AOC and @SenSanders are introducing a ban on AI data centers and other hyperscale data centers.



The ban would remain until Congress passes new AI legislation.



That legislation must ensure AI is safe, benefits workers, and doesn't raise electricity prices. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 25, 2026

Their bill, the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act, aims to stop new data center development until there are stronger regulations to ensure protections for workers, consumers, and the environment.

In a time where electricity inflation is running rampant, many Americans across the political spectrum fear that new energy-intensive facilities will drive utility prices even higher. This widespread wariness over data center expansion has led to numerous state-level efforts across over a dozen states for moratoriums on new data center developments.

And while the bill is facing an uphill battle, with the Washington Post describing it as "all but certain to fail," it has gained significant support from Americans of both political parties.

Environmental advocacy groups, like Food and Water Watch, which have been advocating for more regulation, lauded the proposal, describing it as being "desperately needed."

In a press release responding to the bill, the group wrote, "Long before the recent spike in global oil prices, Americans throughout the country were dealing with skyrocketing electricity rates due to the egregious consumption and jolting grid impacts levied by Big Tech's AI data centers… Given the pace of the unregulated AI data center buildout, members of Congress must move quickly to sponsor, champion, and pass this critical legislation."

Meanwhile, opponents of the bill, including the AI Infrastructure Coalition, co-chaired by former lawmakers Kyrsten Sinema and Garret Graves, stated, "This bill doesn't hit pause on AI. It cuts the cord on the infrastructure that keeps modern American life running."

Some officials have proposed alternative strategies for dealing with the rapid expansion of data centers. For example, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has suggested eliminating tax incentives for new data center developments.

So while the future of this legislation is uncertain, it's clear that Americans want more protections against the economic and environmental harms associated with the buildout of AI infrastructure.

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