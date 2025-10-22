Officials propose sweeping ban on common skincare product: 'We must find a responsible balance'

Other areas of the world have also followed suit in recent years.

Antigua and Barbuda is moving to protect its beautiful coral reefs by banning sunscreens containing chemicals that harm marine life.

According to Antigua News, the island nation could join a growing movement of countries choosing ocean health over harmful skincare ingredients.

The Ministry of Trade announced stakeholder consultations to develop a policy prohibiting the importation, manufacture, sale, and distribution of sunscreens containing six reef-toxic chemicals.

These include oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone, homosalate, octocrylene, and octisalate. Scientists have linked these ingredients to coral bleaching, endocrine disruption for marine species, and damage throughout ocean food chains.

Senior Trade Policy Analyst Jomica Carbon explained to the news outlet that the initiative draws from successful policies in Palau, which significantly reduced reef damage after implementing similar restrictions.

"Our approach draws from international best practices, particularly the successful ban implemented by Palau, which has significantly reduced reef damage," she told Antigua News.

"We understand that sunscreen is essential for protecting human skin from ultraviolet radiation and reducing the risk of skin cancer," added Ambassador Dr. Clarence Pilgrim, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Trade.

"However, the same compounds designed to safeguard people are now being shown to harm corals, algae, and marine life. We must find a responsible balance."

The policy will help strengthen communities that depend on healthy oceans for their livelihoods. Antigua and Barbuda's tourism-dependent economy relies on thriving coral reefs that attract visitors and support local fisheries.

Other areas of the world have also followed suit in recent years: Palau became the first nation to ban reef-toxic sunscreens in 2020, while Hawai'i passed its own reef-safe sunscreen law to safeguard its iconic coastlines.

The Ministry plans to address these concerns during consultations running through January of next year, with implementation targeted for mid-2026 pending Cabinet approval.

Officials are exploring solutions, including educational campaigns about reef-safe alternatives and potential subsidies to ensure affordable access to compliant products.

"As a Small Island Developing State, our survival depends on healthy reefs," Dr. Pilgrim said.

The policy positions Antigua and Barbuda as a regional leader in marine conservation, helping to protect the ocean ecosystems that will help sustain the world's island communities for generations to come.

