Scientists issue warning about threat lurking in common beach item: 'We are essentially sitting on a ticking time bomb'

"It is crucial to exercise caution in introducing new substances."

Sunscreen is an essential part of your beach visit, but it could be harming marine life.

What's happening?

According to a review published by the University of Plymouth and summarized by Phys.org, the chemical compounds in sunscreens that block UV rays are increasingly entering oceans. The compounds can also be found in other beauty products, such as shampoos, moisturizers, and lipsticks.

Sunscreen typically gets into the ocean through swimming, but it can also be transferred from other recreational water activities.

For example, washing the towel you use to dry off or showering — especially through beach showers — can carry sunscreen to the ocean. In Hanauma Bay, Hawai'i, sunscreen residue has been found in the beach showers.

"UV filters have … been detected in marine environments worldwide, from busy tourist locations to remote areas, such as Antarctica," Phys.org wrote.

Why are chemicals in sunscreen entering the ocean concerning?

Sunscreen is essential for human health, and by 2026, global sunscreen sales are projected to hit $13.64 billion. Six thousand to 14,000 tonnes of UV filters are also expected to be released into coral reef zones. Unfortunately, little research on UV filters has been done so far.

Genetic toxicology and ecotoxicology professor and study co-author Awadhesh Jha told Phys.org it's crucial to understand how the chemical compounds in sunscreen build up in marine life over time across the food chain, as "4.3 billion people [rely] on fish for as much as 15% of their animal protein intake.

"With marine ecosystems facing immense stress, we are essentially sitting on a ticking time bomb. It is crucial to exercise caution in introducing new substances," added Plymouth Marine Laboratory marine chemical ecologist Dr. Mahasweta Saha, per Phys.org.

While the complete scope of sunscreen's toxicity is unknown, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration writes that sunscreen endangers "the health of coral reefs."

What's being done about sunscreen pollution?

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is trying to get visitors and residents to switch to more coral-safe products. It does this through educational materials, including offering free information at events. It also worked with local snorkel cruise companies to offer affordable alternatives.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These companies now "provide their guests with sunscreens that are free of oxybenzone and octinoxate," per the organization. It also helped pass a law that banned "the sale of sunscreen products containing oxybenzone and octinoxate."

You can use your voice to speak to your representatives to advocate for laws like this near you. Alternatively, you can donate to climate causes that are trying to understand the long-term effects of sunscreen pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



