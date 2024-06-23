  • Business Business

Employee shares frustrating photo of office environment after recent company policy change: 'Waste of my time and theirs'

Working from home boasts several benefits, both for employees and employers.

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

This anti-remote work policy didn't go as planned.

A Redditor on r/mildlyinfuriating shared a photo of an empty office after their company demanded in-office work.

"Company enforced monthly 2 hour drive in to the office to improve collaborative working," they wrote

No collaboration occurred — the user said they were "all by myself" in a comment.

A Pew Research study from 2022 found that a majority — 59 percent — of employees whose work can be done from home are choosing to do so. While COVID-19 was originally the biggest reason to work from home, now, most workers report their main reason is simply "a preference for working from home."

Employees save money on gas and time that would otherwise be spent commuting. Remote work can increase employee productivity and create a healthier work-life balance. For employers, remote work can increase the available talent pool, lower office maintenance costs, and even reduce employee turnover rates

Watch now: Uber-wealthy couple makes unprecedented move with $300 million land

Remote work may be better for the environment, too. A 2023 study by Microsoft and Cornell found that "in the United States, switching from working onsite to working from home can reduce up to 58% of work's carbon footprint."

The environmental benefits can vary depending on workers' habits and other lifestyle factors, but the potential is there. 

Commenters weren't surprised by the in-office turnout.

One user in a similar situation said, "Waste of my time and theirs but I certainly am using up my hours of driving as hours worked. Force me to come into the office for no reason, you can pay for it."

"Technology has made it possible to do office work anywhere," another said. "You can accept that for the benefit of your company and hire from a bigger pool of candidates. Or fight this change and lose employees to other companies offering remote."

