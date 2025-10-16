Officials offer homes and businesses up to $1,500 to upgrade essential tools: 'A crucial role'

The city of Annapolis, Maryland, is helping residents and businesses transition from gas-powered leaf blowers to cleaner and quieter electric ones.

As Eye on Annapolis reported, the city launched a new rebate program that offers monetary incentives for switching from gas to electric landscaping tools. With the help of the Chesapeake Bay Trust, the city is offering rebate incentives up to $1,500 for lawn businesses and up to $100 for individual residents.

When people buy a new, qualifying electric leaf blower and accessories, they can submit a rebate application through the trust's website. The incentive is higher for landscaping businesses in an effort to accelerate the conversion rate from gas to electric leaf blowers city-wide.

There are also fines in effect for operating a gas-powered leaf blower in Annapolis: $100 for the first offense and $200 for subsequent violations. The city started enforcing a ban on this equipment in December 2024.

This news from Annapolis is encouraging because electric yard tools, such as leaf blowers, are significantly better for public health and the environment than their gas-powered counterparts.

Gas leaf blowers emit high levels of air pollution, which can exacerbate asthma in people and contribute to poor overall air quality. They're also major sources of noise pollution and a cause of anxiety for many people.

However, electric leaf blowers are quieter, don't emit harmful fumes, are easier to use, and are more environmentally friendly. They are excellent upgrades when you're looking to make your yard care routine cleaner and greener, resulting in more breathable air and a more sustainable planet.

Incentive programs, such as the one in Annapolis, are also making electric leaf blowers more affordable for homeowners and businesses.

More broadly, electric yard tools are gradually replacing polluting gas models, helping people adopt natural lawns that support native plants and pollinators.

"Landscape professionals, property managers, and residents play a crucial role in keeping our city beautiful," said Jacqueline Guild, Annapolis' deputy city manager for resilience and sustainability. "It is our goal to create programs, such as this rebate, that make the transition to environmentally sustainable practices as smooth as possible."

Dr. Jana Davis, president of the Chesapeake Bay Trust, said that the new program will help residents "take small, everyday actions to reduce pollution" and "ensure sustained change for our communities."

