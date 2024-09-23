Pharmaceutical giant partners with biotech company to produce animal-free protein for global nutrition: 'A win-win combination'

Environmentally, Perfect Day's precision fermentation technology means it will be less reliant on conventional animal farming, which is a major environmental problem.

Two companies are partnering with each other to create sustainable proteins that don't require animals, potentially transforming the future of sustainable food production.

According to Vegconomist, Indian pharmaceutical Zydus Lifesciences and Californian biotech Perfect Day are increasing the production of eco-friendly, animal-free proteins. They believe that their partnership can help them meet the increasing demand for sustainable nutrition worldwide.

The joint venture is investing in a previously bankrupt company, Sterling Biotech. Zydus is sharing its manufacturing capabilities and Perfect Day is sharing its innovative fermentation technology. With these two contributions, their goal is to produce sustainable proteins at facilities in India.

The animal-free proteins they create can reduce the environmental impact of traditional food production methods. As the world's largest milk producer (according to Invest India), India is well positioned to become a leader in the animal-free protein market.

An increasing number of consumers are seeking healthier, more sustainable alternatives. Other consumers are lactose intolerant or looking for plant-based options. The animal-free products created by these companies can appeal to all these new audiences.

For example, the expansion of pasture land for beef production alone is responsible for 41% of global deforestation annually, according to Our World in Data. Deforestation is harmful because it destroys habitats and also kills trees that help cool the planet. Additionally, creating beef products requires lots of water, up to about 3.7 million gallons of water per ton, according to information from the Water Footprint Network. Perfect Day's new technology can help reduce pollution and limit the toll on our natural resources.

"We are excited to join forces with Perfect Day and create a win-win combination," said Zydus Lifesciences managing director Dr. Sharvil Patel, per Vegconomist. "We are dedicated to promoting growth through partnerships and are consistently exploring new collaborations to position India as a premier global supply chain hub."

"This partnership allows Perfect Day to significantly boost its capabilities to meet the demands of the fast-growing global market," said TM Narayan, Perfect Day's interim CEO.

