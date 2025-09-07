Researchers issue warning after discovering overlooked hazard impacting countless US households: 'So important'

"There are really no safe levels of it."

In a troubling new development, researchers from the University of Michigan have uncovered that U.S. counties with large-scale animal feeding operations (AFOs) are facing significantly higher air pollution levels and lower health insurance coverage, disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities.

What's happening?

The study, published in Communications Earth & Environment, mapped more than 15,000 hog and cattle feeding operations across the U.S., facilities that produce the vast majority of American meat, 70% of cattle and 98% of hogs.

These operations, often concentrated in just 30 counties, are linked to elevated levels of PM2.5, a fine particulate pollutant associated with heart and respiratory diseases. Researchers found PM2.5 levels were 28% higher near cattle operations and 11% higher near hog operations compared to similar counties without AFOs.

Making matters worse, the people living near these operations are more likely to be Latino, underinsured, and less educated, raising serious environmental justice concerns.

"Mapping this out spatially is so important," said senior author Joshua Newell. "It allows policymakers, governments, and communities to develop very targeted policies." The study also found that federal data on these operations was often wrong or incomplete, requiring manual verification through satellite images.

Why is limiting air pollution important?

Understanding air pollution like PM2.5 is vital because of its serious health risks. These microplastic particles can enter the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of asthma, heart disease, and early death. "There are really no safe levels of it," said co-author Benjamin Goldstein.

PM2.5 also harms the environment, damaging crops and ecosystems, making its presence near animal feeding operations a hidden but dangerous threat.

What's being done about air pollution?

Not enough. While the EPA and USDA collect data on animal feeding operations, the study found it to be incomplete and inconsistent, forcing researchers to manually verify thousands of sites.

Without accurate data, monitoring and regulating air pollution is nearly impossible. Researchers argue that better data is the first step toward targeted policies that protect public health.

Solutions can include stricter air quality regulations, improved waste management, and zoning reforms to limit exposure for nearby communities.

