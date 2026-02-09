Amish communities are challenging tradition by adopting e-bikes: 'Parents do not own a horse and buggy anymore'

"The children will not learn how to use a horse and buggy."

With e-bikes becoming more popular in recent years, the industry has gained some unexpected converts. Among these new adopters, perhaps none have been more surprising than Amish communities.

Contrary to popular beliefs, Amish communities do use some electricity, particularly solar power. This enables them to charge their e-bikes.

As David Kline explained to Forbes, "We're fairly open to technology. We use modern medicine. We go to the dentist. We donate blood. The car was really the first piece of technology that the Amish said: 'Whoa. What will it do to the community?' And as we know, Henry Ford's Model T destroyed thousands of small communities."

Ohio State professor Joseph Donnermeyer, who has studied Amish traditions, told Forbes, "So we can have a solar panel that charges a battery that runs the electric bike, but we're not connected to the electric grid. The Amish concern over technology; it's not technology per se but its effect on the community."

For many Amish people, the faster speeds of e-bikes mean more time with family.

For Abe Troyer, who is Amish, riding his e-bike to work means shortening his commute by 45 minutes, according to Ideastream Public Media.

Behalf-Amish Mennonite Heritage Center executive director Marcus Yoder told Ideastream that roughly two-thirds of about 300 different church districts now allow e-bikes.

"So it's up to each individual district within the old order on what to do about e-bikes," Yoder said, per Ideastream.

Mart Miller, an Amish traditionalist, told Forbes, "We have a lot of people out there where the parents do not own a horse and buggy anymore, so the children will not learn how to use a horse and buggy."

While e-bikes offer many Amish communities a faster means of travel, they also have a number of benefits for non-Amish people, too. For example, e-bikes allow commuters to get to work for a fraction of the price of driving a car while also providing an opportunity for health-boosting exercise.

