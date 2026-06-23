Amazon eyes 500 Connecticut acres for mega-warehouse, and residents pack meeting to demand a halt

Residents in Killingly, Connecticut, mobilized against a planned Amazon warehouse project, warning that it could reshape the town in harmful ways.

The opposition was on display at a town council meeting in early June, where speakers urged officials not to rush ahead with a proposal to remove hundreds of wooded acres to make way for a 24/7 distribution site.

By mid-June, local officials had approved a temporary moratorium on applications for warehouses and distribution centers.

What happened?

Much of the early-June council meeting focused on Amazon's proposal to buy more than 500 acres in Killingly, clear the forested property, and build a 1 million-square-foot facility with a $200 million price tag, according to WFSB.

The local news outlet reported that Amazon said the site would operate around the clock as a sorting and shipping center and create at least 500 full-time jobs with pay starting at $23 per hour. The company also said the project would add millions of dollars to the town's tax base.

Some attendees asked officials to implement a moratorium, temporarily pausing approvals for warehouses and distribution centers while the town reexamines its zoning rules for large industrial projects. Others pushed for a non-binding ballot question, saying it could help planning officials better gauge public opinion.

Why does it matter?

For opponents, the debate is about more than the size of one building. They say the project would transform dense forest into a major industrial operation that would run day and night, bringing heavy truck traffic to the area.

People who live near the proposed site also said they are worried about what the development could mean for local water quality and surrounding property values.

"I support the moratorium on warehouse and distribution centers. Killingly needs time to step back, review the impacts, and make sure our zoning protects the town before more large-scale projects move forward," resident Al Dufresne told WFSB. "A pause is not anti-business — it's responsible planning."

What's being done?

The Killingly Planning and Zoning Commission took up the issue again at its June 15 meeting, approving the moratorium in a 4-1 vote. According to the Norwich Bulletin, the moratorium will be in effect from July 20, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

The paper quoted a portion of the moratorium, which outlines that it will "allow the Planning and Zoning Commission time to reassess and revise its regulations in keeping with the goals of the Town's Plan of Conservation and Development and the Town's Aquifer Protection areas, and to hear the concerns of the citizens of the Town of Killingly."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.