Man sparks outrage with video of maddening feature on new TV: 'I would return it'

by Kristen Carr
A frustrated Redditor posted a video of their Amazon TV unmuting itself during a commercial break from programming.

"I would return it," commented one Redditor.

My Amazon TV now unmutes itself during Prime Video commercial breaks
byu/dandaman147 inmildlyinfuriating

In addition to being a frustration, advertising inundation, of which commercials automatically unmuting themselves is just one example, can have a negative impact on the environment by leading to overconsumption.

When we purchase things we don't need, our purchasing power can do more harm than good. By shopping for unnecessary goods, we increase demand on companies that produce these products, which increases manufacturing. The manufacturing process is a huge contributor to pollution and waste that produces gases that contribute to the warming of the planet.

In addition, when we purchase something we don't need, we are more likely to discard it sooner, so it becomes waste and ends up in landfills, where –– depending on the material it is made of –– it can leach toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water supply. Some materials contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or "forever chemicals," which stay in the environment for a very long time. And some plastics break down into microplastics, or tiny plastic particles that can harm wildlife and humans.

All of these consequences ultimately lead to health issues in humans and rising temperatures across the planet.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The overconsumption of one individual may not seem like it has an effect on the planet, but, collectively, the world's population has an enormous impact.

Advertising inundation can also be harmful when it involves misleading claims about products, making them seem more environmentally friendly than they are. These ad campaigns can mislead the public, which is known as greenwashing. This advertising can be a setback to efforts to protect the environment.

As daunting as this seems, being aware allows us to conduct research on products and companies and pause for a moment before impulsively purchasing something because it looks appealing in an ad. By supporting companies that take genuine action to be environmentally conscious that aligns with their policies and advertising, we can help reduce waste and planet-warming pollution.

The original poster's frustration about the invasive ad they tried to mute was understood by other Redditors.

"Wow, good to know," one commenter said. "I WON'T be buying an Amazon TV ever."

"It's getting to (be) like abusive marketing now," said another.

One sympathetic Redditor shared, "I have an unnatural and intense hatred for being bombarded with advertising."

