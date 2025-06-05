Experts issue warning over unexpected impacts of new Amazon satellites — here's why they're concerned

It seems as though we are in a modern-age space race.

Amazon has blasted its first internet satellites into space, and scientists fear the environment could be negatively impacted.

An article by Bloomberg uses a graphic to breaks down the damage that satellites can cause to the planet when they are decommissioned and no longer in use. Though these satellites can harm our environment and subsequently human health, it doesn't seem to be stopping Amazon's Jeff Bezos from planning the launch of over 3,200 more new satellites into space, CBC reported.

What's happening?

Amazon has launched 27 Project Kuiper satellites into space, according to CBC. Amazon claims the satellites will help distribute affordable broadband service throughout the world. Meanwhile, Amazon's competitor, SpaceX, has already launched 8,000 of its own satellites into orbit.

Yet, the issue lies in the waste left in the atmosphere when these satellites break down or stop being used. When the decommissioned satellites fall through our atmosphere, they can weaken the planet's ozone layer.

Why are Amazon's planet-harming actions important?

While we all can make changes in our day-to-day lives to improve sustainability, it is major corporations, such as Amazon, that pollute the planet on an unimaginable scale and should be responsible for cleaning it up.

In 2023, Amazon generated more planet-overheating pollution than the entire country of Switzerland, an increase of 15% since the previous year.

From its use of energy-draining data centers to misleading people about its sustainability to failures with eco-friendly packaging, the trillion-dollar company continues to value profits over the planet, with little regard for the devastating impact that such destruction can have on human lives.

What's being done about space pollution?

It seems we are in a modern-age space race, with corporations competing to make commercial space travel possible and profitable. While the mega-wealthy go on short jaunts to space, it is yet to be seen what sort of environmental measures will be put into place to protect the planet against the damage of pollution-intensive rockets and satellites.

The key to holding these mega-polluters accountable is to target their primary concern — their profits. This can be done by writing to your policy-makers to encourage new laws about the sustainability of space travel, or perhaps refusing to buy from companies that greenwash or don't value sustainability.

Though some advances in space technology can be harmful, it's important to remember that other developments positively impact the planet. For example, some satellites are being used to make clean energy more accessible and boost its efficiency.

