Amazon announces major new project to transform the future of energy: 'Yet another example of the significant contribution'

by Kristen Carr
Though Amazon has a long way to go, this is a step in the right direction.

The completion of the Riverstart III Solar Park in Randolph County, Indiana, marks the latest expansion of the state's commitment to renewable energy and economic growth, as EDP Renewables reported.

Commerce giant Amazon has contracted for the project's 100 megawatts through a long-term power purchase agreement that is part of its Climate Pledge. The company has committed to meet net-zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2040 and match 100% of the electricity used by its operations with renewable energy.

Though Amazon has a long way to go, this is a step in the right direction when it comes to reducing the company's carbon footprint.

The online retailer adds an enormous amount of air pollution to our atmosphere, contributing greatly to the warming of the planet. Its data centers are particularly troublesome. 

To help offset these negative effects, Amazon is expanding its fleet of Rivian electric delivery vans. The company's goal is to have 100,000 electric vans on the road by 2030. This initiative can help cut down on the harmful planet-warming pollution that gas-powered vehicles produce.

Amazon is also trying to reduce the use of plastic in its packaging. Plastic that is not properly recycled ends up in the ocean or landfills, where it breaks down into microplastics and contaminates water, soil, and air with toxins.

Supporting brands that are committed to lessening their impacts on the planet can show those companies that eco-friendly operations are smart business — and their customers are watching.

With just a little bit of research, you can find companies that have pledged to support eco-friendly initiatives and spend your money with businesses that are taking action toward those environmental commitments. You can encourage your friends and family to do the same, and the effects will be exponential.

Amazon's pledge will help make progress toward a cleaner, safer future for the planet, helping to protect human health and wildlife.

Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America, stated that this project is "yet another example of the significant contribution that renewables and solar play."

