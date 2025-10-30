Government sparks backlash with sudden approval of controversial project: 'The decision is disastrous'

The Brazilian government has approved plans to drill for oil near the mouth of the Amazon River. In a surprising twist, a key leader is arguing that the project's revenue will fund a green transition. Critics aren't buying it.

What's happening?

Brazil will host global climate talks at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP30, beginning Nov. 10 in Belém. After the previous two COP conferences concluded with no firm plan to phase out dirty fuels, an energy transition is expected to be a top item on the agenda.

Gas, oil, and coal pollution are responsible for millions of premature deaths every year, and they are the primary culprit behind the rise of global temperatures, with more powerful extreme weather events and food insecurity among several negative effects linked to a warming climate.

However, Brazil has just given state-owned oil company Petrobras permission to drill an exploratory well near the mouth of the Amazon River, less than 100 miles from the coastline.

According to The Guardian, this venture is a "passion project" for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who believes oil revenues are necessary to fund Brazil's climate goals.

Why is this important?

President Lula has positioned himself as a leader in the fight against rising global temperatures, and despite significant setbacks, his efforts to slow deforestation have garnered praise. Nonetheless, environmental advocates didn't hesitate to call out the apparent disconnect between this latest project and President Lula's public persona.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

"The approval sabotages the Cop and goes against the role of climate leader claimed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the international stage," said Climate Observatory, Brazil's largest network of organizations focused on a sustainable future, per The Guardian. "The decision is disastrous from an environmental, climate, and sociobiodiversity perspective."

What is being done about this?

President Lula isn't the only one to argue that tapping into dirty fuel revenue is a viable way to support climate action. Major media organizations that engage in climate journalism have also agreed to advertising sponsorships with dirty fuel companies.

Yet critics say this approach undermines long-term climate goals and public health, whether it occurs at a governmental level or in the private sector. Brazil's move also comes at a time when others are backing out of clean energy commitments or considering easing drilling restrictions.

The Climate Observatory announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Brazil's federal government and Petrobras in a bid to halt the drilling project, given its "fundamental flaws" that would endanger biodiversity, trample on the rights of Indigenous peoples, and flout Brazil's commitments to help limit warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.