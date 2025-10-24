Critics warn of disturbing 'extermination campaign' enabled by new government policies: 'Unjustifiable'

The Peruvian government is considering easing restrictions on oil and gas drilling to allow dirty energy companies to extract more nonrenewable resources.

If several proposed bills are passed, Indigenous people will struggle to maintain and protect their land in Peru.

What's happening?

As Mongabay reported, several bills are moving through Peru's Congress that threaten to roll back longstanding protections of Indigenous peoples' land.

Advocacy groups are calling the policies an "extermination campaign" and a clear violation of human rights.

Peruvian leaders are discussing opening national parks and reserves to drilling, mining, fishing, and agroforestry.

Proponents of the bills claim there are economic benefits to be gained, especially in areas with notoriously high poverty rates. However, the bills would also make it easier to strip lands away from Indigenous groups and destroy natural habitats that wildlife and native plants depend upon.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Rainforest asked multiple international organizations to cut funding to the Peruvian government until it reinstates the Indigenous protections.

"It is inadmissible and unjustifiable that [government] entities continue to access such resources while holding positions against the creation of Indigenous Territorial Reserves for PIACI peoples, when precisely the protection of PIACI territories is essential to safeguarding the Amazon forests and, above all, the fundamental rights of these highly vulnerable peoples," the organization wrote.

Why are Indigenous land protections important?

Protecting Indigenous lands in Peru and elsewhere is crucial because it safeguards traditional ways of life and survival among local populations. These groups are often at the greatest risk due to globally rising temperatures.

By protecting these lands, communities can continue to rely on the environment for food and resources, and in turn, they play a vital role in protecting ecosystems and natural biodiversity.

Many Indigenous groups offer traditional knowledge and innovative solutions to environmental challenges and contribute to broader conservation efforts that benefit everyone and the planet.

What's being done to protect Indigenous lands worldwide?

In Peru, Indigenous and environmental advocates are pushing back against the harmful legislation proposed and helping the public understand why it would devastate local populations and the Amazon forests.

Elsewhere, Indigenous communities are taking inspiring action to protect their lands and way of life. For example, one Amazon rainforest effort is restoring degraded lands by planting 1 million trees a year. Lawmakers have also pushed to advance federal measures in Alaska to preserve vast sections of land that are crucial to wildlife habitats and native communities' way of life.

You can help spread awareness of these efforts by learning more about critical climate issues and sharing what you learn with family and friends. In elections, you can also help by voting for pro-climate candidates who will protect natural lands and the Indigenous people they belong to.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.