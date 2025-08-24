Residents push back against plans for massive Amazon facility in their neighborhood: 'It's an operation that's going to run 24/7'

"Who wants to buy a house with a truck stop in their backyard?"

Some Kentucky residents are unhappy about construction plans being made by Amazon, according to Fox19.

What's happening?

The company has been seeking municipal permission to build Greater Cincinnati's first sustainable refueling station in Hebron. Additional permissions are required since the proposed land isn't zoned for that use.

"The noise is what I'm worried about. Noise, the light pollution. It's an operation that's going to run 24/7," nearby resident Tom Dorsey told Fox19.

Why is Amazon's transportation important?

Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the world, and its shipping infrastructure is expansive. The giant has made efforts to update its fleet to be more sustainable, but with that comes necessary charging infrastructure.

That said, the new Hebron station will include more than just electric vehicle charging. It also intends to supply fuel for compressed natural gas vehicles, which are much less sustainable. CNG only reduces pollution by about 20% compared to gasoline, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Amazon claims its fuel offers a 75% drop in emissions compared to diesel. It also brands its alternative fuel as renewable, including "renewable diesel" made from waste fats and oils, which could be an instance of greenwashing.

What's being done about Amazon's electric charging infrastructure?

There will be a public hearing on Amazon's plans for a refueling station in Hebron on Sept. 10. Hesitant neighbors appreciate the necessity of the refueling infrastructure but are hoping it will be built somewhere else. Otherwise, they will be in a tough spot.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"What do we do now? Do we move? How are we going to sell our house? What's going to go on with our property value? Just a lot of things to consider, you know? Who wants to buy a house with a truck stop in their backyard?" Dorsey said, per Local.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.