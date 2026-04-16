  • Business Business

Fans outraged after Amazon broadcast cuts out during OT of NBA playoff game

"They don't care about the actual sport."

by Kim LaCapria
A blue background displays the text "TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES" along with NBA and Prime logos.

Photo Credit: X

Amazon's Prime Video is airing the NBA's play-in tournament for the first time, and basketball fans were enraged by a technical glitch at a key, high-stakes moment.

The disruption occurred during overtime of the Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets game Tuesday, prompting LeBron James (@KingJames) to ask X users whether the stream had indeed failed.

On X, RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) — a companion account for a subreddit devoted to college football — shared a clip of the interrupted stream along with pointed commentary.

"When Amazon buys rights to your favorite conference's games, just remember that they paid $20B for NBA broadcast rights and this is what they aired in the final minute of a single possession overtime postseason game," the post read.

In 2024, Prime Video and the NBA inked an 11-year streaming deal that granted the company exclusive rights to air events such as the NBA Cup and play-in tournament games, including the Heat-Hornets tilt at Spectrum Center.

According to Sports Illustrated, viewers were chagrined, particularly because LaMelo Ball gave Charlotte a five-point lead while the stream was down.

As Sportico noted, Prime Video's NBA broadcast glitch was poorly timed, coinciding with growing frustration among fans as streaming companies increasingly lock down the rights to their favorite teams' games.

A spokesperson for Prime Video attributed the overtime broadcasting failure to a "temporary disruption due to a hardware failure in our production truck," promising a "thorough internal review to determine the cause of the outage."

Several commenters on X critiqued the viewing experience on Prime Video, positing that companies were looking for opportunities to squeeze more revenue from sports fans. 

"Got to subscribe to the Overtime package ($60/mo) that's no longer bundled with regulation time," one joked.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

"Needed to subscribe and pay for the two-day fast shipping in order to watch these two minutes lol," another replied.

"They just want the traffic. They don't care about the actual sport," a third griped.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider