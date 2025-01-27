Amazon under fire following release of new F1 documentary: 'The result speaks for itself'

A documentary available on Amazon's Prime Video recently came under fire for its use of artificial intelligence in a background image.

The film on the history of the Grand Prix featured an image with some cringeworthy errors that are the hallmarks of AI-generated images. Several race cars had distorted shapes and missing wheels. One car even had an extra set of wheels on the rear wing.

Users on the r/formula1 subreddit were quick to criticize the image, with many making jokes about "teams running 3 wheel setups."

However, the Reddit community soon delved into a more critical issue. The visual blunder highlights the disturbing trend of AI replacing human workers.

"This is what happens when companies prioritize cutting labor costs over quality," said one commenter, per Motorcycle Sports. "AI-generated garbage is cheaper than hiring actual creators, but the result speaks for itself."

Commenters pointed out that the source of the AI-generated image was likely the film's distributor rather than Prime Video. Many still held the video platform accountable for a lack of quality control. Prime Video has also been criticized for using AI-generated TV recaps for its original shows.

According to Motorcycle Sports, this isn't the first time AI-generated content has faced backlash from motorsports fans. Mahindra Racing's use of an AI-generated influencer, Ava Rose, caused such a stir that they pulled it in less than 48 hours.

AI-generated images are controversial because they can erode trust and spread misinformation, and concerns go beyond poor quality and the lack of authenticity.

AI takes a massive toll on our environment. The data centers powering AI consume vast amounts of energy and thousands of gallons of water, depleting vital resources and further increasing our reliance on the dirty energy sources contributing to rising temperatures.

While many technological innovations promise a cleaner future, AI threatens to keep us stuck in the past. With big tech investing trillions in AI — people and the environment will foot the bill.

These laughable F1 race cars are a shining example that the long-term costs of AI are not worth the diminished returns.

As one commenter put it, "Even someone with basic Photoshop skills could have delivered a better picture in an hour. It's lazy and unprofessional."

