Customers outraged after company mishap disables functionality of products: 'Today the cloud put everything on hold'

A major outage at Amazon Web Services didn't just disrupt popular apps — it temporarily disabled everyday household products, highlighting how dependent basic comforts have become on remote cloud systems.

From smart beds to automated litter boxes, customers were left with expensive devices that suddenly stopped working.

What's happening?

As The Register first reported, a widespread AWS outage in October 2025 affected services across the U.S. East region, triggering failures in cloud-connected consumer products and major online platforms. The disruption was later linked to a DNS issue that emerged during recovery from a DynamoDB failure.

One of the most visible casualties was Eight Sleep, a high-end "smart" mattress system that relies on constant cloud connectivity to regulate temperature and track sleep data. Users reported being unable to change settings through the app, with one writing they were "sweating through my sheets because the app's dead."

Other connected devices were affected as well. Owners of LitterRobot automated litter boxes said monitoring and alert functions stopped working, while smart lighting systems, robotic switches, and other home automation tools also lost functionality. Online reactions ranged from jokes to anger as users grappled with devices that suddenly became far less useful.

As one Reddit commenter quoted by The Register put it: "We always joke about putting everything in the cloud. Today the cloud put everything on hold."

Why is this concerning?

The outage underscored a growing problem with cloud-dependent products: When companies design devices that can't fully function offline, customers face the consequences when systems fail.

This model also carries environmental costs. Always-on cloud services rely on energy- and water-intensive data centers that strain power grids and surrounding communities, creating massive amounts of pollution. Devices that stream large amounts of data continuously — even while users sleep — amplify those impacts without necessarily providing essential benefits.

When outages occur, consumers are left with costly hardware that suddenly loses core functionality, raising questions about sustainability, resilience, and responsible product design.

What's being done about it?

Some experts argue that companies should prioritize local controls and offline functionality so essential features remain available during outages. Consumer advocates are also pushing for clearer disclosures about cloud dependence and long-term support expectations.

For individuals, choosing devices that work without constant internet access, limiting the use of always-connected gadgets, and questioning subscription-based hardware models can help reduce reliance on fragile digital infrastructure.

