Amazon announces bold plan to combat major issue with its operations: 'Will directly benefit our communities'

Amazon India is starting multiple projects to replenish more water than it uses in its operations, according to a press release.

Last August, Amazon India announced its plans to invest ₹37 million (nearly $5 million USD) into water replenishment projects across the country. Its goal is to give more water than it takes by 2027. The projects are based in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and New Delhi.

In a press release, Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for Amazon India and Australia, stated that these projects aim to increase long-term resilience and enhance biodiversity. To that end, Amazon will employ strategies such as rainwater collection, desilting, and bund formation.

Desilting involves removing silt and other debris from the bottom of water bodies, per Simply Aquatic. This improves water flow. Bund formations are embankments built around farmland to prevent water run-off, which, in turn, prevents erosion, according to Green Foundation. As far as rainwater collection goes, this reduces stress on local bodies of water, which benefits the ecosystem in the long run.

Amazon's latest investment is expected to replenish 1.3 billion liters of water annually in Maharashtra's Vaitarna hydrobasin. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said in the press release, "The Vaitarna River is crucial not only for the Mumbai metropolitan region but also for Maharashtra's agro-systems and communities. Its regeneration will directly benefit our communities, farmers, and food systems."

While this eco-friendly initiative is a significant step towards Amazon's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, the company still has a long way to go. Its data centers, for example, still release massive amounts of pollution into the atmosphere.

Currently, the region is experiencing a wet drought; though one has yet to be officially declared, according to The Indian Express. These extreme weather conditions have destroyed crops and ruined livelihoods. Amazon expects its project to increase local household incomes by 80%; hopefully, this becomes a reality.

