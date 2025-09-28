Amazon under fire after shocking incidents at their facilities: 'Going to lead to somebody getting seriously hurt or killed'

Jerome Township, Ohio, has decided it's time to hit pause on the explosive growth of massive data centers in its community. Local officials unanimously approved a nine-month moratorium on new construction after residents and first responders raised concerns about Amazon facilities already in operation, according to a recent piece in the Columbus Dispatch.

What's happening?

According to the article, township leaders say the freeze will give them time to evaluate how — and if — more data centers should be added to their rapidly growing community.

The decision came after two recent worker deaths, a 30-hour fire that caused $50 million in damages, and ongoing disputes between firefighters and Amazon staff over access to emergencies.

"My fear is that it's going to lead to somebody getting seriously hurt or killed, including one of our firefighters," Fire Chief Douglas Stewart told the Dispatch.

Residents have also spoken out about nonstop humming noise, soaring energy demands, and weak tax revenue returns from the facilities. Amazon has invested billions in Ohio data centers but receives years of property tax breaks, leaving little lasting benefit for local schools and services.

Why are data centers important?

Amazon's data centers are part of a global expansion that powers the company's e-commerce and cloud computing empire. However, communities often shoulder the costs: constant noise, increased electricity use, and few permanent jobs once construction is completed.

These projects also add to Amazon's already staggering pollution footprint. The company's data centers pump out immense amounts of pollution while consuming enormous amounts of energy.

For Jerome Township residents, the issue feels personal — the data centers sit on former farmland and occupy land that could otherwise support businesses providing higher-paying jobs and stronger tax bases.

"Enough is enough," said Trustee Wezlynn Davis, according to the article, citing the community's frustration with ongoing quality-of-life disruptions.

What's being done about data center expansion?

Amazon said it has spent millions on engineering fixes to cut noise and improve safety, pledging to continue working with township leaders. The company has also rolled out some steps in the right direction, such as introducing electric delivery vans and eliminating millions of plastic air pillows from its packaging.

But communities like Jerome Township are showing that residents can demand much more accountability. Speaking up at local hearings and pushing for stricter safety rules are ways that residents can make sure mega-corporations don't expand at the expense of our neighborhoods.

On an individual level, choosing to shop from companies with transparent supply chains and less polluting practices can send a strong message — and learning how to spot greenwashing practices helps consumers hold corporations like Amazon to their promises.

