Amazon shopper makes shocking discovery after prying open memory storage drive: 'It's a common scam'

Electronics that don't serve their intended function often end up discarded sooner, contributing to environmental waste.

Business scams are always disappointing, but what makes them worse is the harmful business waste they produce, too.

What's happening?

In the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, a user shared a shocking find: A supposed "2TB hard drive" they purchased on Amazon turned out to be filled with metal weights instead of storage components. When opened, the product contained no real storage capacity but instead tricked buyers by using a small, low-capacity SD card wired to report 2TB of storage.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My '2TB hdd disk' is a bunch of weights in a plastic case," reads the caption of the original post.

Many commenters on Reddit noted similar experiences, warning others to be cautious when purchasing memory products online from lesser-known vendors.

"It's a common scam," said one commenter.

"In Amazon, I only buy electronics from ship/sold by Amazon or well known vendors like Anker," suggested another.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why are wasteful scams concerning?

Fake storage drives like this one represent more than just a monetary loss for buyers — they highlight a troubling issue of e-waste.

Electronics that don't serve their intended function often end up discarded sooner, contributing to environmental waste. When electronics like computers, printers, and cell phones are disposed of improperly, they end up in landfills, where they release harmful substances and non-degradable plastics.

This not only pollutes the environment but also contributes to the production of methane, a potent heat-trapping gas that is far more harmful than carbon dioxide in the short term. This kind of pollution exacerbates Earth's overheating and has ripple effects on climate, resources and the economy.

Additionally, e-waste contains valuable materials such as gold, silver, platinum, and copper, which are often lost when these electronics are not recycled properly. In 2019, the estimated value of recoverable materials disposed of within e-waste was around $7 billion.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

Amazon, where the user purchased the product, has policies for reporting counterfeit or fraudulent items. However, counterfeit storage devices still slip through, as the platform relies heavily on third-party sellers.

While Amazon has worked to strengthen its policies and even created programs to verify brands and identify fakes, this case demonstrates ongoing gaps in enforcement. For customers, it's a reminder to verify reviews carefully and stick to well-known brands for electronics.

As for its environmental impacts, Amazon offers several e-waste solutions to promote environmentally responsible disposal. Customers can recycle electronics through Amazon's Trade-in program, which accepts eligible devices in exchange for store credit.

The company also partners with licensed recycling facilities to ensure the safe disposal of other electronics, even if they're not eligible for trade-in. For customers wanting to donate, Amazon encourages using organizations that accept gently used electronics. These initiatives help reduce landfill waste and encourage recycling practices.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

Around the world, governments and environmental groups are tackling the growing problem of e-waste. From stricter regulations on electronics disposal to encouraging repairs and recycling, the goal is to reduce waste and improve product longevity.

For consumers, buying certified electronics, recycling old devices, and supporting brands with sustainable practices can help curb waste. One standout example is Redwood Materials, an e-waste recycler that offers a convenient service allowing you to mail your unwanted electronics directly to them for proper disposal. This service is particularly beneficial in states where tossing electronics in the trash is illegal.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.