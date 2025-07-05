  • Business Business

Amazon reveals cutting-edge updates to its delivery processes: 'Changes every aspect of how we work'

This move is a small step in the right direction for the e-commerce giant.

by Kate Saxton
This move is a small step in the right direction for the e-commerce giant.

Photo Credit: iStock

Online retail giant Amazon is unveiling three new tools that utilize artificial intelligence to make deliveries more efficient.

These AI tools will enhance the delivery process, enabling the company to both predict customer needs and locate their homes more effectively. They engage the technology of generative AI, demand forecasting models, and robotics. It's part of Amazon's $2 billion plan to promote sustainability.

Wellspring generative AI is being used to improve delivery address accuracy. The tool harnesses data from sources such as satellite imagery, customer instructions, and past deliveries to better inform drivers where to drop off packages. It improves drivers' ability to navigate complex environments, like multi-building and brand-new apartment complexes that may not always appear on navigation apps and platforms. That reduces unnecessary gas usage if a driver gets lost. It also keeps delivery trucks on the road for shorter time periods, reducing traffic for everyone. 

Amazon has also developed a new demand forecasting model to predict what customers want, where they'll want it, and when. Accomplishing this will help the company reduce fuel use in transporting goods nationwide. According to Amazon, it has already increased national forecasts by 10% for deal events and regional forecasts by 20% for millions of popular items. 

The company is equipping robots with agentic AI, too. That means robots used at any point in the delivery process will be autonomous to some degree and able to understand plain-spoken instructions issued by human workers. These robots will be designed to perform repetitive and physically taxing tasks, freeing up human employees to work on higher-level tasks.

"These are just a few of the many ways we're using AI to improve our customer, employee, and partner experience, as AI changes every aspect of how we work," Amazon said in a corporate blog post.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

This move is a small step in the right direction for the e-commerce giant, which is otherwise a top polluter. Between 2019 and 2023, Amazon's delivery van carbon dioxide emissions increased by more than 190%, and its heavy-duty truck emissions rose by 51%. 

Meanwhile, shareholders are rejecting other green initiatives, such as monitoring data related to the company's carbon output and plastic usage. At the same time, the data it harvests from customers is being stored while contributing to our planet's overheating. 

Still, Amazon says it's on track to eliminate its carbon footprint, committing to net-zero emissions by 2040. Customers must decide whether that promise is enough.

Do you think governments should ban the production of gas-powered lawn equipment?

Absolutely 💯

Yes — but not yet 👍

I don't know 🤷

Heck no 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x