Vodka brand rolls out major change to its product — and it could set new standard for spirits

A vodka brand is raising the spirits of customers interested in sustainability by offering a new range that comes in environmentally friendly packaging.

Food & Drink Technology magazine reported that London-based Sapling Spirits has rolled out vodka that comes in an aluminum bottle. The material is 100% recyclable, and the process to do so is far less energy-intensive than glass recycling, as GreenMatch detailed. Unlike glass, aluminum also retains its quality every time it is recycled.

But another significant benefit of aluminum over glass is that it is much lighter, meaning it puts less strain on the haulage vehicles that transport the product, resulting in less dirty-fuel pollution that contributes to the Earth's heating.

In Europe, that's particularly important. According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, the continent has been warming faster than the global average since the 1980s. In 2023, climate-related weather events, like flooding, droughts, and wildfires, racked up costs of €13.4 billion (about $14.2 billion), while 151 people died in extreme weather conditions.

That's why every action to cut planet-warming pollution is essential to reduce the loss of life and financial damage these weather conditions — which are exacerbated by a warming planet — bring.

"We have a distinctive range of vodkas, and this new packaging format provides both further low carbon credentials and really strong stand out on shelf," the head of operations for Sapling Spirits, Ned Neville-Rolfe, told Food & Drink Technology. "We know this element is appreciated by customers and forms part of our philosophy of reducing carbon footprint where possible."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Supporting brands that show environmental concern can encourage others to follow suit. Making your voice heard with your wallet is among the more powerful tools you can utilize to make companies make more sustainable choices.

But that change doesn't have to lie solely at the feet of your favorite food and drink companies. Making responsible choices at home can make a real difference, too, whether that's composting food waste, avoiding plastic bottles when possible, or eating more plant-based food.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.