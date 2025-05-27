Powerful financial firm makes high-stakes entry into energy sector with $100 million deal: 'More than an investment'

"This signals a shift in how capital deploys to fight climate change."

Alterra, one of the world's largest private climate investment funds, has entered the Indian energy market by investing $100 million alongside partners in Evren, a company focused on renewable power, reported Chemical Industry Digest.

This enormous financial backing will help develop nearly 11 gigawatts of green energy projects throughout Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, spanning solar arrays, wind farms, and energy storage systems. These developments support India's bold goal of reaching 500 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030.

Alterra's funding of large-scale, impactful clean energy projects "signals a shift in how capital deploys to fight climate change" while helping India reach its ambitious climate targets.

The global economy is shifting toward cleaner energy solutions, opening up substantial investment possibilities for individual investors and driving economic advancement across entire countries, and the collaboration between Alterra and Brookfield Asset Management is a perfect example.

Businesses focused on sustainable energy, like Evren, are making wise financial choices and enjoying better long-term performance than traditional dirty fuel investments. This pattern demonstrates that despite some market ups and downs, the ongoing strength of the clean economy continues to build, supported not just by environmental benefits but by practical financial advantages.

"This is more than an investment — it's a commitment to building sustainable infrastructure and accelerating the global transition to clean energy," Alterra noted in its official statement.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The partnership is expected to create new jobs and boost regional financial growth, reflecting how investments in clean power generate employment and strengthen economic stability.

If you want your financial decisions to match your values, consider checking out GreenPortfolio, a helpful free resource. This platform connects ordinary people like you with remote financial advisors who will help you make straightforward green investing decisions.

GreenPortfolio also provides helpful guidance on creating sustainable investment portfolios and information about specific investment options, banking choices, and credit cards that promote environmental progress.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.