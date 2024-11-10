Laundry company completes major energy project with benefits equivalent to planting over 12,000 trees: 'We are extremely proud'

One laundry company is bringing a whole new meaning to the word "clean" at its Hawai'i plant.

Alsco Uniforms, a large-scale provider of linens and uniforms for industries like auto, food, and healthcare, officially switched its Honolulu plant's entire operations onto solar power this past June, CityBuzz reported.

According to the outlet, the new solar energy system at the facility will produce over 1 million kilowatt hours worth of electricity annually, which will save Alsco Uniforms a fortune. The company's future savings per year on utility bills is estimated at $435,000.

And that's not all: The amount of pollution avoided by Alsco Uniforms' switch to a clean energy source is equal to it having planted over 12,000 trees. It's a smart business move and also a huge step for the company in doing its part to keep the planet from overheating further and protecting Hawaii's natural resources.

It's extra special for a big laundry or textile company to ditch dirty fuel since those industries are notorious polluters, from material waste to microplastic water contamination.

The Honolulu project was built over the last two years in partnership with solar and battery installer Hawai'i Unified. The companies completed the project in two phases to keep operations running smoothly.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Alsco Uniforms is not done, either, with plans to install similar systems in North America, per CityBuzz.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Alsco Uniforms to bring renewable energy to their facility," Hawaiʻi Unified CEO Ryno Irwin said in a press release. "Our companies share a philosophy of reducing pollution for our state to give younger generations a chance to enjoy our beautiful island environment."

"This solar installation not only adds to [our] sustainable model, but strengthens our commitment to environmental stewardship in the communities we serve," added Tim Stuewer, Director of Operations Support at Alsco Uniforms.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.