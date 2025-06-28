CEO hit with backlash after sharing video boasting about lavish trip: 'You sound insufferable'

While they appeared to be successful, they do not seem to have gained any fans.

Flaunting your wealth seems to be a staple of the uber-rich. From megayachts to private jets, millionaires and billionaires love to show off their lavish lifestyles. One such wealthy person sparked backlash online after their post went viral.

Jake Bass, an Australian who markets himself as a "CEO & Founder" without further details available, shared a post on Threads in February 2025, and it quickly amassed more than a thousand comments.

Hindustan Times wrote about the viral post, reporting, "The 20-something Australian shared photos of the luxurious experience, including his father relaxing in a private pod, enjoying fine dining and sipping drinks. The tone of the post, coupled with its moral lesson, quickly stirred anger."

The original post contains the photos of the high-end travel along with a smug message. Alex said, "$50,000 flight… 470 passengers. Only 2 in First Class—us."

According to the Social Security Administration, the average wage in the United States is around $66,000. This young man spent more than many Americans make in a year on just a flight to Dubai.

Dubai has become the playground of the uber wealthy, so it's no shock this was his destination. MSN News wrote that 36 billionaires call Dubai home.

The wealthiest 1% of people have an outsized impact on the planet. According to Oxfam, "billionaires emit more carbon pollution in 90 minutes than the average person does in a lifetime."

After the post went viral, Alex responded, saying they used ChatGPT specifically to craft a post to stir up conversation, to "trigger emotion, create division, and spark mass engagement."

While they appeared to be successful, they do not seem to have gained any fans. People in the comments were quite angry about this tone-deaf, braggadocious post.

"The difference between you and the 468 behind you is that they didn't waste $50,000 on something as temporary as a seat on a plane," wrote one person.

Someone else joked, "Funny, because without my glasses, I read your name as Jack A**. I'll leave it at that."

Another commenter simply added, "You sound insufferable."

