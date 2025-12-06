Aldi celebrates one year of game-changing policy customers love — here's where to participate in the US

Although it is one of the go-to sweet treats for millions of people, soft drinks have long been a source of pollution. Every year, countless plastic bottles and aluminum cans are found scattered throughout our environment and piled up in our landfills.

However, Aldi has enacted a surprisingly effective policy that is helping to clean up the planet, all while putting a little cash in customers' pockets.

In February 2024, the international grocery chain launched its Deposit Return Scheme in Ireland by introducing reverse vending machines that accept used pre-marked bottles and cans. Since then, the company has paid out more than €62.5 million ($72.8 million) for the return of over 360 million bottles and cans.

"By placing a value on the drink containers, we are incentivizing consumers to return their bottles and cans in order to get their deposit back and discourage littering," Aldi noted on their website.

While the innovative recycling program has been profitable for customers in Ireland, most U.S. states have yet to adopt widespread container deposit laws, which work when a distributor charges a retailer a deposit for each bottle or can.

The retailer then charges the consumer the same deposit when the product is purchased at the store. Once the consumer pays the deposit, they can get their money back in full by returning the empty container to a participating retailer or an authorized redemption center in their area.

These laws are designed to encourage recycling, reduce litter, and shift the costs of waste management from taxpayers to the producers and consumers of these beverages. However, as of December 2025, just 10 states have enacted container deposit laws, including California, Iowa, and Massachusetts.

A study conducted by the Container Recycling Institute highlighted the effectiveness of deposit return systems. These programs have been shown to be the most impactful way to increase recycling rates for beverage containers, becoming an important tool in the fight against plastic pollution.

