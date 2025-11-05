Experts issue shocking review after taking apart popular Apple product: 'Inability to replace'

Apple hasn't changed how it builds these products.

Apple's third-generation AirPods Pro got a zero-out-of-10 rating from repair advocates.

They found the wireless earbuds use permanent adhesive bonds that prevent any servicing without total destruction.

What happened?

As WebProNews reported, iFixit's teardown of these earbuds, priced at $249, showed that opening them means slicing away glue and outer housings.

Internal pieces like power cells, audio drivers, and voice pickup components are stuck down with adhesive rather than clips or screws.

While the case includes a USB-C connector that can be swapped out, getting to it means tearing apart protective layers.

Why are non-repairable electronics concerning?

This building method discards huge amounts of materials through junked items, and it ultimately wastes production labor.

Power cells, which hold lithium and other interior pieces, are costly in terms of base materials and worker time, and they ultimately become worthless when they die within two to three years.

"With millions of AirPods sold annually, the inability to replace batteries alone leads to unnecessary landfill contributions," reported WebProNews.

Those sales numbers mean billions of dollars' worth of materials turn into waste rather than getting a second life.

The planet takes a hit, too. Discarded electronics leak toxic chemicals into soil and water supplies while burning through scarce raw materials that need mining all over again for replacement units.

Electronic garbage differs from plastic because it contains hazardous heavy metals and compounds that need specialized handling.

Is Apple doing anything about this?

Apple operates repair centers, though its fees often equal what you'd pay for brand-new earbuds. The company refuses to supply parts or service guides to independent repair shops.

Apple did roll out self-service repair options for select iPhone models, allowing customers to buy components and do their own work.

This shows Apple can enable repairs when it chooses to, but earbuds haven't gotten the same treatment.

What's being done about electronic waste more broadly?

Right-to-repair laws now active in Europe and several American states require tech manufacturers to give people access to service documentation and replacement components. These regulations aim to reduce trash by making repairs more practical.

If you want to cut down on electronic waste, check out competing earbud makers that offer easier servicing. Companies such as Sony and Bose engineer their products for easier servicing.

Get in touch with your elected officials to support right-to-repair laws in your region. These policies force companies to build products that last and can be fixed instead of thrown out.

Get in touch with your elected officials to support right-to-repair laws in your region. These policies force companies to build products that last and can be fixed instead of thrown out.