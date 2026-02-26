Investigation reveals 'deeply disturbing' AI-powered operation: 'This is just the beginning'

As artificial intelligence becomes more ingrained in society, the potential for nefarious operations is becoming more and more apparent.

What's happening?

According to a recent investigation from the Los Angeles Times, AI appears to have been the main driver behind an intense opposition campaign against a proposal that aimed to phase out gas-powered appliances.

In June 2025, the South Coast Air Quality Management District board in Southern California was considering a move that would have eventually barred gas-powered furnaces and water heaters from residential properties. Set to begin in 2027, the initiative would have promoted the widespread adoption of zero-emission electric appliances.

However, because of a 7-5 vote, the proposal was rejected. Many attributed this result to the opposition campaign that may have swayed voters on the board.

But after accessing public records, the L.A. Times discovered that tens of thousands of emails opposing the proposal originated from CiviClick, a company based out of Washington, D.C. that specializes in AI-powered grassroots campaigns.

"With [CiviClick's] state of the art technology and artificial intelligence message assistance, clients can create custom advocate segments that actively increase engagement and reward participation," the company's website said.

Why is the use of AI-based grassroots campaigns important?

While it's not clear how exactly CiviClick's AI technology was utilized in the opposition campaign, experts agree that the practice could soon become a standard.

In a recent study first published in the journal New Media & Society, researchers from Cornell University took a closer look at the potential impact of AI models and their ability to interfere with campaigns in America.

"Could they effectively distort the democratic process?" noted Sarah Kreps, adjunct professor of law and co-author of the study, per the Cornell Chronicle. "Or might they be able to generate large volumes of emails that seem like they're coming from constituents and thereby shift the legislative agenda toward the interests of a foreign government?"

Astroturfing, or the practice of fabricating a grassroots movement or public support for a policy, product, or political candidate, can often take the shape of a prolonged campaign. As seen in Southern California, it can result in a massive influx of digital messages. When this involves AI, it can take a toll on local energy grids and impact the power supply.

Although AI has offered companies a streamlined approach to optimizing systems and increasing efficiency, the technology comes with major drawbacks, including spikes in energy usage and water consumption. Many have speculated that this has played a large role in causing energy bills to skyrocket across the country.

What's being done about the use of AI in digital campaigns?

For now, some states have already addressed the ongoing concerns with digital campaigns utilizing AI. In New Hampshire, legislators passed HB 1596-FN, a bill designed to require the disclosure of AI use in political advertising.

But according to Dylan Plummer, acting deputy director of building electrification at the Sierra Club, the harm that the AI-based opposition campaign had on the electrification movement has already been felt.

"CiviClick's engagement at South Coast is deeply disturbing and calls into question the validity of the opposition to the agency's common sense clean air rules," Plummer told the L.A. Times.

With the success of CiviClick's campaign, Plummer fears that there is likely more to come.

"This is just the beginning," he added.

