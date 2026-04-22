Using ChatGPT can decrease key brain function by 55% in some cases

"There was much less activation in the areas corresponding to creativity and to processing information."

As the use of large language models like ChatGPT and Claude increases, individuals may face consequences that affect their ability to retain information. While AI enhances everyday tasks, there are concerns that it hinders our recall of real-world experiences and significant information.

According to the BBC, research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology indicated that AI could negatively influence memory and critical thinking abilities.

To investigate the potential effects of AI on memory and cognition, research scientist Nataliya Kosmyna and her team had 54 students write essays under three different circumstances. One group utilized AI for writing, another relied solely on a search engine with AI summaries disabled, and the last group wrote without any technology.

Findings revealed that those who used AI exhibited up to 55% less brain activity and struggled to recall quotes from their essays. Essentially, AI users were less engaged in processing and memorizing information.

"The brain didn't fall asleep, but there was much less activation in the areas corresponding to creativity and to processing information," Kosmyna told the BBC.

Meanwhile, the group that didn't use any technology showed drastically different results. Their brains were on "fire" with widespread activity, according to Kosmyna.

While these findings await formal publication, they resonate with earlier studies. One investigation from the University of Pennsylvania identified a phenomenon they term "cognitive surrender" among users of generative AI chatbots, where they accept AI recommendations with minimal analysis, often prioritizing AI over their own insights.

Even outside AI chatbots, these outcomes are being observed. According to the BBC, a recent study found that, after three months of using an AI tool to screen for colon cancer, medical professionals became less adept at identifying tumors without its assistance.

Kosmyna highlighted that outsourcing tasks to AI risks eroding the creativity essential for genuine work. The essays produced by students using ChatGPT were noted for their similarity, leading instructors to describe them as "soulless."

"One of the teachers asked if students were sitting next to each other because the essays were so similar," Kosmyna recalled.

Not only could AI be eroding our mental capacity for critical thinking and memory, but it also comes with a high cost to communities. Large data centers are popping up everywhere, consuming massive amounts of energy and water.

Many communities are fighting back against the construction of these data centers, citing the strain that they put on the grid and ecosystem — not to mention residents' energy bills.

Ultimately, enhanced cognitive engagement can protect against decline. Computational neuroscientist Vivienne Ming suggests redefining our relationship with AI to foster collaboration that benefits both humans and technology, according to the BBC.

By thinking critically first and using tools for deeper engagement afterward, we can avoid shortcuts that may diminish our cognitive abilities.

Kosmyna agrees, advocating for learning foundational subjects without AI first before considering its application. Techniques such as the "nemesis prompt," which involves prompting an AI to challenge one's ideas, can help refine arguments instead of accepting them without question.

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