Shopper issues warns about disturbing new tactic used by shady online sellers: 'This is fraud'

"Too many of us are used to the luxury of being utterly disconnected from the supply chain."

Before online shopping, we all had to go buy our clothing in person. Some of it was even custom-made and tailored to us. Now, with online shopping, fast fashion, and AI, not only do we have to take a chance on whether the item fits, but also whether or not the description of the item is truthful.

What's happening?

In the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, one Redditor shared his unfortunate online shopping experience with an unknown retailer.

"My wife ordered a very nice Irish sweater from a site called ArtsWardrobe.com. It looked like a really awesome knit (actually a fairly complicated pattern) in the image. [What she received was] a printed sweatshirt with poorly-sewn hems on a low-quality polyester fabric," they noted.

Commenters were quick to react with sympathy. "This is fraud," one user commented.

Others offered advice so the OP would not get scammed again. "The design looks AI-generated to me, the patterns aren't symmetrical or consistent, and the shadows look almost cartoonish in the sweater," another Redditor shared.

Other giveaways that it's AI would be misshapen body parts in images, shop photos with obvious mistakes, and copy errors in the company description and throughout the website.

Why is AI-generated fast fashion important?

While the general public is getting smarter about AI-generated imagery and businesses, tech leaders are training AI programs every day, and it's getting harder to spot the fakes. This leads to fraud, copyright infringement, and consumers spending their hard-earned dollars on cheaper clothing instead of handmade, high-quality items.

It also leads to a lack of awareness of the costs of real clothing and quality production.

One Redditor commented with a similar sentiment: "Too many of us are used to the luxury of being utterly disconnected from the supply chain and having no idea how the stuff we buy is produced, and it makes us the easiest marks."

What can I do about AI-generated fast fashion?

With the rise of fast fashion, the average American consumer buys an item knowing that it will deteriorate soon and wears it seven times before discarding it. Instead of buying a classic dress and passing it along to a family member years later, a lot of Americans are renewing their wardrobe as often as possible to keep up with the trends and tossing 82 pounds of clothing every year.

Instead of shopping online with fast fashion or at unknown international retailers that have sales and social media promotions often, consider thrifting and breaking up with fast fashion. You might find yourself snagging a designer item for 90% off or a dream kitchen item for the same price your great-grandmother would have paid for it.

