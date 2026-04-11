Utility companies quit on goals to reduce pollution, blame data centers

Utility companies around the country are grappling with the new emergence of AI data centers. The facilities, which are required to further Big Tech's AI boom, are famously energy- and water-intensive, driving up Americans' utility bills.

Now, utilities are in the crosshairs for allowing the massive growth of data centers to wreck states' clean energy goals.

NextEra Energy, the world's largest electric utility, made waves in 2022 with its plan to fully eliminate carbon pollution from its operations by the year 2045.

But the company, which provides electricity services to residents in at least a dozen states, has fully given up on this goal almost two decades before the deadline, according to the Associated Press.

NextEra's failure to commit to its goal is unfortunately not a unique situation among utility companies, many of which have required additional gas-powered infrastructure to support the new data centers.

These highly polluting facilities will make major pollution reduction goals incredibly difficult to achieve.

In North Carolina, lawmakers eased requirements for utility companies to lower their pollution levels as AI data centers popped up across the state.

Similarly, in Nevada, the state's largest utility, NV Energy, announced that it will likely need to use highly polluting fuels to support a trove of newly proposed data centers.

In response to NV Energy's announcement that it will require triple the amount of energy that Las Vegas uses to satisfy the state's proposed AI data centers, advocates are speaking up.

Olivia Tanager, who serves as director of the Toiyabe chapter of the Sierra Club, told the AP that "it's very alarming, and it's probably the single largest natural resource issue of our time."

One member of the Nevada legislature, Howard Watts, added that "building more gas plants seems like going in the exact opposite direction of what we need to do as a state."

The Data Center Coalition, an industry group, opposes this framing and claims that these facilities can actually help produce more clean energy. Dan Diorio, who serves as the Data Center Coalition's VP of state policy, claimed that his industry actually helped procure 50% of all American corporate clean energy for the year 2024.

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