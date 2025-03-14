New face emerges as vocal powerhouse of global youth movement: 'As we grow, so does our impact'

"We equip the next generation with the tools."

Agustin Ocaña is an emerging climate leader from Ecuador who is empowering young people through his Global Youth Coalition.

As Forbes reported, Ocaña leads youth in 178 countries and participates in United Nations Climate Change Conferences to share his message.

Through the organization, he is working to create a world of youth-led innovation and intergenerational collaboration to address climate issues. The coalition's work involves training, campaigning, creating digital content, and representing young people at major climate negotiations.

Ocaña, based in Hong Kong, launched a training program with the University of Oxford, and it has received 20,000 applicants in the past. The coalition focuses on climate, energy, and climate finance.

Ocaña's coalition has sent delegates to annual United Nations conferences to ensure youth voices are heard. This year, it will send delegates to the conference via ship across the Atlantic Ocean, from Portugal to Brazil.

Meanwhile, Ocaña was appointed chair of The Earth Prize 2025 Adjudicating Panel and is collaborating with Asia Pacific Tennis to further its sustainability work in youth sports.

Ocaña's efforts stand out because of their widespread reach, multifaceted approach, and prominence.

In addition to the work already highlighted, Ocaña is collaborating with Reforesting4Peace, an ecosystem regeneration program. The core of his coalition's mission is an initiative called the Avocado Framework, which works to hold stakeholders accountable for actions through nature-based solutions, clean energy, and youth empowerment.

Since first coming together around shared sustainability goals in 2022, Ocaña's Global Youth Coalition now involves more than 12,000 young leaders. However, he says that with additional funding, they could empower many more youths.

To help these and other young leaders, consider donating to climate causes. Taking local climate action requires significant passion and support from those who care about the future of our planet.

You can get directly involved with the Global Youth Coalition by becoming a member or a Patreon.

Since young people will inherit our steadily overheating planet, youth voices must be considered in policy changes and the promotion of sustainable practices.

"We equip the next generation with the tools, knowledge, and network to lead the fight against climate change," Ocaña said to Forbes. "As we grow, so does our impact, proving that the youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, we are leading today."

