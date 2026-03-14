New report reveals which countries have the most momentum in the solar energy landscape: 'They are aggressively investing'

"What we are seeing is not temporary."

In a world where renewable energy growth has slowed in many places, Africa is bucking the trend — and lighting the way forward.

A new industry report shows that in 2025, Africa emerged as the fastest-growing solar energy market on the planet, driven in large part by increased access to affordable solar panels and battery components from global suppliers, per the Associated Press.

Despite global solar installations expanding more modestly last year, Africa's installed solar capacity grew an estimated 17% in 2025, significantly outpacing regional and global averages.

That remarkable pace was fueled by a surge in imports of solar panels — many of them manufactured in China — helping countries across the continent leap ahead in deploying clean energy solutions.

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While Africa is now benefiting from solar power, residents elsewhere can enjoy cheaper energy bills by going solar. EnergySage's free tools can help you connect with qualified installers to find the best system for your needs and budget.

What was once mainly a niche source of power in a handful of countries is now spreading widely. From major economies like South Africa and Nigeria to smaller markets in Botswana, Zambia, and beyond, more nations are turning to solar to meet energy needs, reduce pollution, and cut reliance on expensive, dirty fuels.

The impact goes beyond utility-scale projects. In many communities long underserved by traditional electricity grids, solar installations — powered by the inflow of affordable panels and batteries — are delivering reliable power for homes, schools, and businesses.

That means new opportunities for entrepreneurs, job creation in installation and maintenance, and tangible improvements in daily life for families previously constrained by unreliable energy. Lower battery costs — which have dropped significantly in recent years — are making anytime electricity more realistic, not just daytime solar generation.

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Combined with supportive policies in several countries, Africa's clean-energy transition is gaining momentum, which could redefine power access across the continent by the end of the decade.

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But to reap the full benefits of solar, you'll want to add battery storage to save more money on energy and protect your home during outages. EnergySage also offers free resources to view your home battery solutions options and find installers with the best prices.

"Chinese companies are the main drivers in Africa's green transition," Cynthia Angweya-Muhati, acting CEO of the Kenya Renewable Energy Association, told the AP. "They are aggressively investing in and building robust supply chains in Africa green energy ecosystem."

"Solar energy has moved beyond a handful of early adopters to become a broader continental priority," John Van Zuylen, CEO of the Africa Solar Industry Association, added. "What we are seeing is not temporary. It is policies aligning with market dynamics."

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