Democrats and Republicans rally together after utility company proposes $193 million electricity rate hikes: 'You can't squeeze blood from a stone'

"Just for the profit of a monopoly."

by Laurelle Stelle
Indianapolis City-County Council members are standing up to AES Indiana, a monopoly utility, to prevent massive rate hikes.

Photo Credit: iStock

AES Indiana, the utility that has a monopoly on electricity in central Indiana, has proposed rate hikes that would increase bills for its 530,000 customers by 13% by 2027, the Indy Star reported, on top of the 40% they have already risen since 2020. However, Indianapolis City-County Council members from both sides of the aisle are taking a stand against the hikes to protect their residents.

AES proposed hikes that would raise the average home's monthly bill by about $20, raking in an additional $193 million in annual revenue for the utility. While the company cited infrastructure upgrades and investment in clean energy as the reason for the hikes, its plan also included a proposal to increase its shareholders' profits from 9.9% to 10.7%. 

Jesse Brown, a self-identified Democratic socialist council member, countered that the utility should find a way to operate with shareholders receiving only 5%, because Indiana residents can't afford to pay extra just to boost profits for investors.

"You can't squeeze blood from a stone," Brown said in his comments to IURC, which must approve or deny the rate hike early next year, the Indy Star reported. "Without drastic changes like the ones I propose, we will see hardworking Hoosiers become homeless, just for the profit of a monopoly utility company."


Brown joins council Republicans in opposing the change. On Sept. 8, Republican councilors Michael-Paul Hart and Joshua Bain put forth a resolution that urges AES to back down on the proposal.

For Indiana residents or anyone else who wants to dramatically decrease their electrical bills, solar panels are one of the most effective ways to do that. They also reduce your home's planet-heating pollution in the process. However, buying solar panels comes with its own up-front costs, so leasing provides an affordable alternative to lock in a low rate for electricity and avoid rate hikes. For a trusted leasing company that will help you avoid common pitfalls, you can choose Palmetto, which offers its LightReach solar leasing program with options for no money down.

If you prefer to buy solar panels rather than lease them, go through EnergySage. This trusted online marketplace helps you find installers in your area and reliably compare quotes between them. For help choosing between leasing and buying, consider Palmetto's list of pros and cons.

