Tech company receives over $50 million in funding for innovative work with AI-powered robots: 'This is exciting'

Supporters cheered the company after it shared the big news.

The clean energy economy is more productive than anyone could have expected, and it's all thanks to robots.

According to Reuters, one company is changing the game in wind turbine maintenance. Aerones, a robotics outfit based in Latvia, raised $62 million to ramp up its work.

The company uses artificial intelligence-powered robots to inspect, clean, and repair turbine blades in over 30 countries. What usually takes days of manual labor now takes half the time, and that's good news for both energy producers and the planet.

With wind energy making up nearly 10% of global electricity and growing fast, keeping turbines running is more important than ever. The problem is that shutting them down for repairs can get expensive.

"The wind turbine downtime costs more than the labor itself," CEO Dainis Kruze told Reuters. That's why Aerones is focused on preventive maintenance, which means stopping issues before they turn into major problems.

The funding round, led by U.S. investors Activate Capital and S2G Investments, will help Aerones scale up, especially in the United States, where it recently opened an office in Dallas and began hiring locally. The company is planning to raise another $15 to $20 million in venture debt later this year.

Since 2020, Aerones says its work has helped generate nearly 400,000 megawatt-hours of clean electricity and avoid 165,000 tons of carbon pollution. And while clean energy has had its ups and downs, momentum is clearly in its favor.

Smart, sustainable companies such as Aerones are showing that the future of energy is not just cleaner; it can also be more efficient.

Supporters cheered the company after it shared the big news on LinkedIn. "Congrats on the funding, Aerones! Excited to see how this accelerates AI-powered maintenance for the wind industry," one user commented, while another added, "This is exciting news!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.