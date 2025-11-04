Shopper stunned after noticing absurd items on store shelves: 'It's sad'

"I don't think anyone will buy most of the items."

Every year, during every holiday, retailers stock mountains of plastic junk that will end up in landfills because it doesn't sell, because it breaks within days, or because the recipients have no use for the highly specific novelties.

That doesn't mean that we have to be Scrooges about every piece of holiday decor on the shelves, but there are some products that clearly don't need to exist. One shopper found a range of examples on a quick trip to a store.

What's happening?

The consumer shared their photos on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thought this sub would enjoy," they said. "I was just walking through a shop, seeing what they have, while waiting for my train. Tell me why … these are the ornaments they have. What is this. I have no idea what's the second one. Seeing how much stuff they still sell even after holidays, I think most of it will end in landfill. … I don't think anyone will buy most of the items. It's sad."

The quartet of photos showed a number of cheap plastic Christmas ornaments in the shape of random objects that aren't related to the holiday. They included a pink face roller, a cocktail shaker, a golf ball, and a perfume bottle. The items were barely identifiable because they were badly molded and/or covered in sloppily applied glitter.

Why are these Christmas ornaments important?

A few cheap knickknacks aren't going to destroy the world on their own. However, they are a waste of money, and they also represent a disturbing trend in modern manufacturing. More and more manufacturers are cranking out low-quality junk, producing mass quantities with a scattershot approach and factoring the cost of the many unsold items into the prices of every other item.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If they can convince just a few people to buy useless, cheap novelties on a whim, that pays for the whole operation –- and they don't care how much pollution all that plastic causes or how much money their buyers waste on flimsy, poor-quality products.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Unfortunately, for the manufacturers using this tactic, this is a deliberate business model. The stores that carry this type of junk are also unlikely to change.

While the original poster did not want to name names in this case, you can find out whether your local stores are stocking cheap plastic novelties just by checking the shelves.

What can I do about plastic waste?

This holiday season, consider limiting your spending on novelty and holiday-themed items. Instead, try making your own from eco-friendly trinkets with sustainable materials such as paper or gingerbread.

You can also invest in high-quality, plastic-free decorations that will last, such as aluminum ornaments. Or get your ornaments secondhand at the thrift store — you might find unexpected treasures in the process.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.